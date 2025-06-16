Expert reveals how to avoid the one common mistake that could ruin your kitchen or bathroom renovation

From rainfall showers to statement taps and smart appliances, UK homeowners are investing more than ever into their kitchens and bathrooms. Yet there is one issue continues to catch people off guard: poor water pressure and flow.

According to Salamander Pumps, a leading UK manufacturer of domestic water pumps, 40 per cent of homeowners experience low water pressure daily and it’s a problem that often gets worse after remodelling works.

Whether it’s a trickling shower, a tap that takes forever to fill the kettle or a dishwasher that doesn’t clean like it used to, poor water pressure and flow can quickly take the shine off a new kitchen or bathroom.

Mike Oxley, technical training manager at Salamander Pumps, shares his top tips to help homeowners avoid flow and pressure pitfalls and ensure their renovation delivers.

Don’t forget the pipes

While picking out tiles and fixtures is the fun part, the real foundation of a great kitchen or bathroom lies behind the walls or under the floor.

“Renovations often involve changes to pipework, which can significantly impact water pressure and flow,” Mike explains.

“Longer pipe runs, sharp bends, or the undersized pipework can all have a detrimental impact on water performance.” Before work begins, ask your installer to review your current pipe layout and flag any potential issues.

If you’re planning significant changes to the plumbing, it’s worth considering a water-boosting solution as it could be the key to maintaining consistent flow.

There are options available to boost individual outlets, such as TapBoost, as well as larger systems, such as TankBoost, designed to support multiple appliances or bathrooms.

Check appliance requirements

Modern kitchen and bathroom products are more water-demanding than many homeowners realise. Multi-function taps, drench head showers, and other appliances often require a minimum flow rate and pressure to work properly.

“It’s not just about style,” emphasises Mike. “If the pressure and flow don’t meet the required level, your new appliances won’t perform the way they should, no matter how much you’ve spent.”

Always check manufacturer specifications before purchasing to avoid surprises later. There are online product selector tools that make it easier to match your system with the right boosting solution.

Understand your home’s water demand

From additional en-suites to utility rooms and double kitchen sinks, renovation projects often increase the number of water outlets in the home and with that, overall water demand.

“Each new outlet adds extra demand to the system,” says Mike. “If it’s not upgraded accordingly, you’ll likely see a noticeable drop in water performance.”

Consider your home’s layout

Water pressure drops the higher it has to travel which makes loft conversions and top-floor bathrooms particularly vulnerable to poor pressure.

“People often underestimate the effect of gravity on water pressure – until they try to shower in a new loft en-suite and are met with a dribble,” Mike adds.

Top-floor renovations are one of the most common scenarios where water-boosting solutions make a huge difference.

Plan for post-install performance

Even with premium fixtures and fittings, poor water pressure can seriously undermine the end result.

Planning for water performance should be part of the early renovation conversation – not something left until problems appear.

“Thankfully, many water performance issues can be resolved with flexible solutions tailored to your property and system - whether that’s improving flow at a single outlet or boosting pressure across the whole home,” says Mike.

Make flow part of the plan

With careful planning and expert advice, you don’t have to compromise on performance when upgrading your kitchen or bathroom.

Talk to your installer early, understand your current system to determine if upgrades are necessary and explore the wide range of boosting options available.

For more expert advice or to explore solutions tailored to your home, visit www.salamanderpumps.co.uk