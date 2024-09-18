Experts reveal the best spices for immunity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s no single food or supplement that will stop you getting sick, but with everyone back to work and school, there are some foods that can decrease inflammation and increase antioxidant activity that can definitely help support your immune system. From spicy foods to cinnamon lattes there are a few spices you should be loading up in your diet ahead of cold and flu season this year.

Here, food and flavour expert from Seasoned Pioneers, Matt Webster, reveals the flavours your food needs to boost your immune system, and hopefully miss out on any back to school/work bugs.

Turmeric

Turmeric contains the powerful immune-boosting ingredient, curcumin, the compound that gives turmeric its yellow pigment. Curcumin is a polyphenol with anti-inflammatory properties and the ability to boost the amount of antioxidants your cells can make. Add a dash ofturmeric to curries or rice as a simple and vibrant way to get the super spice into your diet, even add to a smoothie if you're feeling extra healthy.

Ginger

Ginger is a great source of a number of vitamins and minerals, including iron, magnesium, vitamins B6 and C, and zinc. These vitamins and minerals along with ginger's antioxidant properties can help strengthen your immune system! Due to its versatility, ground ginger is used in cuisines from all around the world, it can be added to dishes to enhance vegetables, curries and much more. Ginger also lends itself to sweet dishes and drinks, such as gingerbread and ginger teas.

Chilli

They might set your tongue on fire - but eating chillies can be really good for your immune system. Chillis contain important bioactive compounds, including flavonoids and carotenoids, that help your immune system work better. An easy way to get this powerful spice into your diet is by including things such as chilli powder or even chilli oil into your everyday meals. These alternatives reduce the intensity of the spice while still getting those important nutrients into your diet.

Cinnamon

This aromatic spice is a rich source of antioxidants that boosts the immune system. The antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties help in reducing the chances of respiratory diseases and seasonal infections. This versatile spice features heavily within spice blends from floral Ras-el-Hanout to hot curry powders. Ground cinnamon is also used regularly for baking seasonal sweet treats such as cinnamon buns, carrot cake and cookies!

Olive Oil

Extra Virgin Olive Oil can boost the immune system due to its rich natural antioxidants. The powerful antioxidants found commonly in olive oil reinforces the body’s defences against viruses, infections, and bacteria. There have been numerous scientific studies that have found that two spoons a day of extra virgin olive oil are vital to enjoying such benefits. While maybe not a classic breakfast item, the key to a super immune system may be starting the day with some olive oil!