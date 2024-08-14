Experts reveal the most and least frequent Lottery numbers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In an intriguing analysis of National Lottery results, meticulously collected data from October 2015 to the present day reveals patterns. This comprehensive study identifies the most and least frequently drawn numbers.

The data, carefully compiled and extracted from the National Lottery's vast archives, paints a fascinating picture of which numbers have appeared most often in draws over the past several years. According to an analysis done by SlotsUp, the five most frequently drawn numbers are:

52 - drawn 113 times

37 - drawn 113 times

58 - drawn 112 times

39 - drawn 109 times

42 - drawn 106 times

These numbers have been drawn more often than others, which might be of interest to those who follow such trends. However, it is important to note that each lottery draw is an independent event, meaning that previous results do not influence future outcomes. The chances of any number being drawn in the next lottery are the same as any other, regardless of historical frequency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lottery

On the flip side, the data also highlights the numbers that have been drawn the least frequently. The five numbers that have appeared the fewest times are:

30 - drawn 81 times

6 - drawn 81 times

48 - drawn 82 times

43 - drawn 84 times

18 - drawn 84 times

In addition to identifying the most and least frequently drawn numbers, the experts also uncovered the most overdue numbers in the National Lottery.

According to their analysis, the number 57 has not appeared for 109 days, with its last draw taking place on Saturday, 27th April 2024.

Similarly, the number 54 has been missing for 102 days, last drawn on Saturday, 4th May 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other numbers that have been absent for a significant period include 4, which hasn’t been seen for 98 days since Wednesday, 8th May 2024, and 14, which last appeared 95 days ago on Saturday, 11th May 2024.

The numbers 35 and 30 are also overdue, having been absent for 84 and 81 days respectively, with their last appearances on Wednesday, 22nd May 2024, and Saturday, 25th May 2024.

While these patterns might offer some food for thought, it’s essential to remember that every draw is a fresh start, and every number has an equal chance of being picked.