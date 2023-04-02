Spring is officially here, and with that comes easter eggs, better weather but also allergies which are at an all time high. It could be hayfever or dust from spring cleaning, or perhaps your allergies could come from your furry friend’s coat.

During Spring, your pets will begin to shed excessive amounts of their heavier winter coat switching over to their more lightweight coat, which can cause problems. The bed experts at Happy Beds are urging pet owners to avoid sharing a bed with their pets during April, as their hair shedding can cause respiratory problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pets shedding their winter coats can last for around 3-4 weeks as well as posing several health risks for their humans. This is due to loose fur potentially harbouring bugs and germs that can be passed onto you as you sleep.

Experts at Happy Beds say: “It’s commonly misconstrued that fur is the main cause of these risks, but it is in fact animal dander that can cause serious health problems. Dander refers to tiny flakes of skin shed by warm-blooded animals with fur or hair. These small particles can be inhaled through the air, causing potential problems with breathing and the lungs. It can also eventually lead to asthma in severe cases.

Most Popular

“The protein is found in the pet’s hair, saliva, skin, and waste and is made up of minuscule particles which are where the risk lies. Any loose hair in the bed can heavily impact sleep quality too, as breathing in polluted air can add strain to the respiratory system, causing the body to not fully rest at night.

So, how can you reduce the risk of health issues when your dog or cat is shedding? Here’s everything you need to know this Spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top tips for removing excess pet hair around your home

Saying no to those puppy eyes can be near impossible, so Happy Beds have shared tips on how to reduce the number of pet hairs around your home: