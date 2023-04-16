Former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore has returned to ITV with the first episode of her brand new breakfast show. Laura Whitmore’s Breakfast Show aired for the first time today (April 16) on ITV and ITV X.

The show will become a regular fixture of ITV’s Sunday morning schedule. Her’s is one of three new weekend morning shows with Oti Mabusie presenting a show on Saturday morning and Katie Piper also picking up a slot on Sunday mornings.

Ahead of the news series, Laura spoke to ITV giving a run down of what viewers could expect, saying it is “definitely personality-led”.

She said: “It’s going to be a mixture of chat, a variety of artists and it’s one of those shows that I like to watch on the weekend. It’s possibly a bit more relaxed than a weekday show. We’ve got a mixture of guests, I’m always pushing for a bit of music on the show somehow so we’ll have that in there as well. There will be banter, there will be some issues that we’ll talk about.

“We’ve had a lot of scope to play around with it, things might evolve over the weeks. Everyone’s been so lovely about working on it and being open to new ideas and trying new things. I just want to have fun and not overthink it too much. It’s TV to make you feel good but also interviews and chats that you’ll be able to relate to and see people that you aspire to.”

