Fuelled for success – Halifax named as Yorkshire’s “Paralympic capital”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the Paralympics opening ceremony today, John West, the official protein partner of ParalympicsGB, has revealed the locations across the UK that are fuelling the country’s success.

Analysing data from each Paralympic Games since the turn of the century, John West has revealed the 10 regions which have seen the most Paralympic medals since 2000*.

The protein partner also identified each region’s “Paralympic capital” – the local hotspots which have enjoyed the most success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rank Region Medals “Paralympic capital” Medals 1 North West 148 Stockport 29 2 West Midlands 110 Cheddleton 17 3 Scotland 91 Glasgow 13 4 South East 87 Ascot 10 5 Greater London 83 Hammersmith 11 6 Wales 80 Cardiff 14 7 South West 73 Salisbury 10 8 East Midlands 72 Nottingham 28 9 East of England 64 Cambridge 9 10 Yorkshire & The Humber 59 Halifax 11

In support of the ParalympicsGB team, John West has installed billboards across the country

The research has been conducted ahead of the opening ceremony as ParalympicsGB, fuelled by John West, looks to bring home more medals from Paris at this year’s games.

Yorkshire & The Humber makes the top 10, thanks to incredible performances over recent games from para-athletes such as Kadeena Cox OBE from Leeds and Anita Chapman MBE from Doncaster.

Current hopefuls from the area include Paralympic judo star Chris Skelley from Hull and Paralympic table tennis player, Megan Shackleton from Todmorden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax was crowned the Paralympic capital of Yorkshire with 11 medals, including seven golds from Hannah Cockroft MBE between 2012-2020 and a gold from Karen Darke MBE in 2016.

In a show of support for the ParalympicsGB team, John West has installed impressive billboards in locations across the country, demonstrating the impressive performance of this year’s athletes and encouraging the team to “Eat Strong, Go Strong” at the games.

Vikki Babb, marketing director at John West said: “With the start of the Paralympics Games only a few days away, we wanted to throw our support behind the team by celebrating the incredible successes that ParalympicsGB have already achieved!

“We’re incredibly proud to be the protein partner of ParalympicsGB, helping to fuel the team in their mission to bring home medals, and we can’t wait to celebrate the success of each and every athlete in Paris.”