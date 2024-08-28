Fuelled for success – Halifax named as Yorkshire’s “Paralympic capital”
Analysing data from each Paralympic Games since the turn of the century, John West has revealed the 10 regions which have seen the most Paralympic medals since 2000*.
The protein partner also identified each region’s “Paralympic capital” – the local hotspots which have enjoyed the most success.
|
Rank
|
Region
|
Medals
|
“Paralympic capital”
|
Medals
|
1
|
North West
|
148
|
Stockport
|
29
|
2
|
West Midlands
|
110
|
Cheddleton
|
17
|
3
|
Scotland
|
91
|
Glasgow
|
13
|
4
|
South East
|
87
|
Ascot
|
10
|
5
|
Greater London
|
83
|
Hammersmith
|
11
|
6
|
Wales
|
80
|
Cardiff
|
14
|
7
|
South West
|
73
|
Salisbury
|
10
|
8
|
East Midlands
|
72
|
Nottingham
|
28
|
9
|
East of England
|
64
|
Cambridge
|
9
|
10
|
Yorkshire & The Humber
|
59
|
Halifax
|
11
The research has been conducted ahead of the opening ceremony as ParalympicsGB, fuelled by John West, looks to bring home more medals from Paris at this year’s games.
Yorkshire & The Humber makes the top 10, thanks to incredible performances over recent games from para-athletes such as Kadeena Cox OBE from Leeds and Anita Chapman MBE from Doncaster.
Current hopefuls from the area include Paralympic judo star Chris Skelley from Hull and Paralympic table tennis player, Megan Shackleton from Todmorden.
Halifax was crowned the Paralympic capital of Yorkshire with 11 medals, including seven golds from Hannah Cockroft MBE between 2012-2020 and a gold from Karen Darke MBE in 2016.
In a show of support for the ParalympicsGB team, John West has installed impressive billboards in locations across the country, demonstrating the impressive performance of this year’s athletes and encouraging the team to “Eat Strong, Go Strong” at the games.
Vikki Babb, marketing director at John West said: “With the start of the Paralympics Games only a few days away, we wanted to throw our support behind the team by celebrating the incredible successes that ParalympicsGB have already achieved!
“We’re incredibly proud to be the protein partner of ParalympicsGB, helping to fuel the team in their mission to bring home medals, and we can’t wait to celebrate the success of each and every athlete in Paris.”
