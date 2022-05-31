Get ready for a summer of fun, Only in the West End

The West End celebrations will start with the biggest event in the UK calendar this year, TheQueen’s Platinum Jubilee (pictured below)
Major West End moments include the opportunity to; soak up the atmosphere and enjoy The Great Piazza Party in Covent Garden [1-5 June], The Mayfair Jubilee Street Party [2-3 June], The Jermyn Street Jubilee Fete [4 June], and then head to snap a selfie at Carnaby Street’s Jubilee Shimmer arches and Oxford Street Union Jack Flags.
Head down to Seven Dials for a weekend of street entertainment and activations, and see the Union Jack flags taking the skies above Regent Street, Bond Street, Piccadilly & St James’s.
Visitors can also enjoy Jubilee inspired afternoon teas and celebrations across the West End.
Top 50 things to do Only in the West End this summer:
- Enjoy over 1,000 seats of alfresco dining in Covent Garden
- Enjoy All things British at John Lewis to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee [2-6 June]
- Visit Apricity, the new socially conscious restaurant in Mayfair
- Experience fashion in collaboration with art during Art In Mayfair on Bond Street [20 June - 31 July]
- Visit The Art of London Season as the West End is transformed into a canvas of colourful art [August – October]
- Take an electrifying ride back in time and visit Back to the Future – The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre on The Strand or be thrilled at 2:22 A Ghost Story at the Criterion Theatre
- Shop the best of British Designer on Mount Street
- Indulge to a spot of luxury living with a visit to The Biltmore Royal Stays in Mayfair
- Head to Bond Street to explore the Queen and the history of style: a right Royal history audio tour from June
- Indulge in a delicious array of sweets and savouries at Browns Hotel Tea Party
- Visit Bugingham Palace at Berkeley Square Gardens [2-5 June]
- Head to Carnaby where you will discover over 100 independent and international brands to shop with.
13. Dine out at Carnaby’s iconic Kingly Court, the three-storey alfresco dining destination.
14. Immerse yourself in the UK music history with the Carnaby Echoes audio tour and explore Carnaby’s music stores including RS No.9 and Third Man Records.
15. Enjoy the Carnaby Summer Festival, a summer full of music, fashion, food and art
16. Enjoy an authentic East and South East Asian delicacy at Chinatown’s dessert alley
17. Visit Covent Garden’s Beauty Quarter, home to one of a kind beauty boutiques from Tom Ford, Chanel, Dior, Penhaligons and many more
18. Dive inside The Crystal Maze Live Experience on Shaftesbury Avenue
19. Visit the Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon at Fortnum & Mason
20. Take the kids to the Disney West End Summer Stage programme [8 July-4 September]
21. Check out the Harry Potter Photographic Exhibition in Covent Garden
22. Be immersed in rich fashion history on the In A Mayfair Fashion AR Trail
23. Take a trip to Jermyn Street Jubilee Fete [4 June]
24. Sample a Jubilee’ cocktail at The Beaumont Hotel in Mayfair
25. Introduce your family to the magic of live theatre with incredible ticket deals during Kids Week [1- 31 August]
26. Enjoy Mayfair’s The Connaught Hotel very British street party with a brass band, strawberries and cream, afternoon tea sandwiches and artisan ice cream [5 June]
27. Visit The Mayfair Jubilee Street Party, a celebratory street party and communal, fashionable feast [2-3 June]
28. Visit Mayfair’s Summer in the Square in Grosvenor Square for a celebration of music, entertainment and wellness [21 – 31 July]
29. Be tempted at the May Fair Hotel with an exclusive Charbonnel et Walker Afternoon Tea
30. Marvel at the latest installation of flags by Paul Huxley RA on Piccadilly [16 June-July]
31. Snap a colourful selfie by the Pride flags on Regent Street [June-July]
32. Visit Raphael at the National Gallery [until 31 July]
33. Discover the newest global flagships from Fabletics, Uniqlo and Theory on Regent Street
34. Visit the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition for a taste of culture [21 June-21 August]
35. Visit the iconic Royal Opera House in Covent Garden theatre for a cultural fix
36. Sample a new flavour at the Ice Cream Festival in Covent Garden [19 August – 4 September]
37. Get a slick new look at the Saville Row Contours
38. Treat yourself to the famous Savoy Afternoon Tea that has been a key feature of the Savoy Hotel since it opened in 188
39. Visit Scenes in the Square in Leicester Square, an interactive statue trail
40. Head to London’s iconic Selfridges – the world’s best department store - for a spot of shopping
41. Visit Seven Dials Market for London’s best food hall and DJs every weekend.
42. Have some fun at Seven Dials Summer Sessions [30 July]
43. Be dazzled by surprise pop-up performances from West End Shows on iconic London rooftops during Sing it From the Rooftops [June]
44. Go on a hunt for a new summer wardrobe at the Soho Fashion Market
45. Watch daily screenings of BAFTA masterclasses, Q&As and more from leading film, games and TV professionals, whilst enjoying a meal or cocktail at St James’s Market restaurants [6-12 June]
46. Delight the kids at the Toy Soldier Marching Parade at the oldest toy store in the world, Hamleys
47. Check out the Union Jack flags taking over the skies above Regent Street & St James’s and Oxford Street and enjoy an al-fresco meal at Heddon Street’s terraces
48. Indulge at the Verve Clicquot and Whispering Angel Terrace Takeover at The Hotel Café Royal
49. Get your musical fix at West End LIVE in Trafalgar Square [25-26 June]
50. Enjoy Wimbledon al fresco at Wimbledon in the Gardens [Brown Hart Gardens, Mayfair], in the Piazza in Covent Garden or the big screen in St James’ Market [27 June – 10 July]
Michelle McGrath, spokesperson for London’s West End: “The West End is hands down themost globally recognised city destination in the world. Following the last two years of restrictions, itis already really encouraging to see visitor numbers and bookings are bouncing back.
Nowhere else offers the complete breadth and depth that the West End does; from the best and most spectacular summer festivals and thrilling theatre shows to a diverse music, arts and culture scene and, ofcourse, unrivalled shopping and dining.”