Tina Norris

Gladiators star and former England sevens international Jodie Ounsley believes an innovative new campaign will help challenge misconceptions and bring a new audience to women's rugby.

Ounsley, 24, has teamed up with Vodafone on an initiative to tackle some of the negative perceptions around women’s rugby and promote the sport to new audiences, starting with the ongoing Guinness Women's Six Nations. Joining forces with community storytelling experts Goal Click, Vodafone will show the UK what women’s rugby is really about, empowering those at the heart of the sport to tell their stories and, in turn, shatter misconceptions about the game. This follows Vodafone research which revealed that a staggering 70% of Brits who hold a negative opinion of women’s rugby, have never actually watched a match.

The former Sale Sharks and Exeter Chiefs wing, who has since forged a successful media career, says the “See It. Believe It.” campaign will help fans set aside their misconceptions, and encourage newcomers to try the game for themselves. The same research shows that those who have watched any women’s rugby in the last year are five times more likely to describe it as exciting, and twice as likely to call it skilful. What’s more, over half (56%) of those who’ve seen a match said they would rather watch the Women’s Six Nations than the men’s equivalent.

“This campaign is showing people what is so amazing about the sport, said Ounsley,” speaking in Edinburgh ahead of Scotland’s nail-biting 24-21 win over Wales on the opening weekend at a packed-out Hive Stadium.

“It’s connecting people, players, and fans, and letting them show what brings them to women's games and what they love about it. Seeing the personal side of the sport, helps people connect to it, relate to it, and think, do you know what? I am going to go and watch a women's game and who knows what can come from that.

“Take the Six Nations and the women we have here, they are so passionate about it. It is genuinely something so powerful and the more we can convince and influence people to get on board with it, the more we can have a huge impact.”

With the Women’s World Cup taking place in England during August and September, 2025 is set to be a massive year for the women’s game and Ounsley hopes the sport can emulate the success seen with women’s football back in 2022.

She said: “There is already such a big buzz around the World Cup. We have seen it with the Lionesses and the Euros and what that moment England winning did for the game. It just absolutely exploded and took off. I think the Six Nations and the World Cup can have that same effect as well. Biases and misconceptions continue to prevent the sport from reaching a new audience.”

Nearly half (45%) of all Brits still say they wouldn’t watch women’s rugby despite having never actually seen it in action and are five times more likely to describe it as ‘boring’ as a result. A lack of visibility is a key factor behind the continuation of these stereotypes. People who have seen women’s rugby content are twice as likely to have a positive opinion compared to those who haven’t.

Yet only one in nine Brits (11%) report seeing women’s rugby on their social media feeds – half as many as the men’s game – and just 15% recall it being covered in the news. Ounsley knows first-hand that when people give the sport a chance, they can become invested in it quickly.

“In my own experience, a lot of people are like I am not interested in women’s rugby, it is not my thing but they have not had that experience of going to a game,” she said. “My dad was like that as well; he had never watched it. But once he did, he was absolutely hooked. Once people actually see what the experience is like and feel the vibes from it, it completely changes their mindset and people end up loving it.”

Ounsley, who started her PWR career at Loughborough Lightning in 2018, said Vodafone’s partnership with Goal Click, which will see fans and players provided with devices and 5G SIMs so they can capture inspiring first-person content of the best of the game, allows for an authentic way of relating to people. She was joined at Hive Stadium by Scottish supporters Hannah Ward, 16, and 15-year-old Connie Sanderson, both of whom play for local club Boroughmuir Banshees, and have played in Scotland’s national pathway system. The Banshees are a shining example of the growth of the game in Scotland, having started out three years ago with just four girls’ players, and now boasting a squad of 35.

Ward said: “It is just so important to try and push the campaign as hard as possible to make sure women’s rugby is not overlooked and people actually give it a chance.”

Sanderson added: “If people come down to games, they will have a different view of the sport and see the women do the same stuff as the men. Banshees head coach Callum McFeat-Smith said: The rugby being played, the hits, the impact, the carries, has been brilliant to watch in person. If you have any misconceptions, then get yourself to a game, it will speak for itself.”

Vodafone is working with Jodie Ounsley to help tackle false stereotypes and bring the game to new audiences. As the Nation’s Network, Vodafone is committed to lifting the nation through the power of positive connections. The “See It. Believe It.” campaign builds on the brand’s long-standing support for women’s rugby since becoming the Founding Principal Partner of Women’s and Girl’s Rugby in Wales in 2022.