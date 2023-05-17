Google has revealed that it is experimenting with a new feature to try and thwart YouTube users who use ad blockers. The new software will block users from using the video streaming platform if they have an ad blocker enabled on their browser.

The tech company bought YouTube in 2006 and then launched YouTube premium in 2014, which saw users pay to not see ads on videos. However, users have found ways around paying for the subscription service by enabling ad blockers when using the site.

Redditor Sazk100 initially discovered the new feature being implemented by Google last week. The poster shared a screenshot of a pop-up that appeared on YouTube that said that ad blockers are no longer allowed on YouTube.

The pop-up also said that ads allow the video streaming platform to remain free to all users before prompting to go “ad-free” by subscribing to YouTube premium. The paid streaming service allows users to access videos on the platform without seeing ads, as well as being able to download videos from the site.

A Google spokesperson told IGN that the ad blocker removal feature was a “small experiment” before adding: “Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers.”

YouTube is looking at ways to ban ad blockers on its site

