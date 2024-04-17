Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A video shows the hilarious moment a racing-mad grandmother found out she had won a bet on the Grand National.

In the footage, recorded by her granddaughter Maisie Stanford, 27, Margaret Harding, 88, can be heard getting the news she had won over the phone. In shock that she had picked the winner, Margaret, of Northampton, East Midlands, says: "Crikey! I can't believe it!” on the call. Margaret then excitedly calls her friends to tell them she had won.

The retired receptionist follows horse racing, often placing bets on the horses and giving her family advice on how to place their bets. She had placed the bet on I Am Maximus, ridden by Paul Townend, who took the spoils in Aintree’s showcase race on April 13. She bet £5 and took home £35.

Maisie Stanford, 27 and her grandmother Margaret Harding, 88.