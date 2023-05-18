Greggs has announced it is launching three new treats to its lunchtime menu this month - with one available from today. Greggs fans will be able to get their hands on the new Mexican Chicken flatbread in shops across the country from May 18.

The new lunchtime snack is seasoned with chipotle chilli sauce and completed with fresh salad leaves, mixed peppers and spiced mayonnaise. It contains 325 calories.

Meanwhile, on May 25 two more additions are being added to the Greggs menu as the Chicken Shawarma Flatbread and Vegan Tandoori Chicken-Free Flatbread will also be introduced in selected stores nationwide.

All three new additions will retail from £3.25 or from £3.60 as part of the cold sandwich deal. The Chicken Shawarma flavour is inspired by the street-food favourite and includes sliced cucumber, fresh salad leaves and a dollop of mayonnaise for a fresh savoury kick. It contains 383 calories.

Meanwhile, the Vegan Tandoori Chicken-Free Flatbread is Greggs’s latest plant-based offering and contains 363 calories. The plant-based snack will be sandwiched with cucumber, salad and a dollop of vegan tandoori mayonnaise and mango chutney.

