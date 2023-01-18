Health: 6 steps you can take to reduce the risk of developing dementia

Alzheimer’s Research UK has developed a tool which allows people to check on the health of their brain. It is hoped that the new tool will help to cut the risk of dementia in people of all ages.

The check in will allow users to explore brain behaviours and make sure it stays healthy. The check also gives simple tips on how you can give your brain some love.

One of the ways to keep on the lookout for the disease is by getting a hearing screening in your 40s or 50s. This is one of many tips provided by the new tool.

The new check-in is not an assessment or any sort of diagnostic test. Instead, the charity will ask questions about your everyday life, giving you a clearer picture of what you’re already doing well and where you may be able to make improvements to benefit your brain.

At the end of the check-in you’ll see your results and personalised guidance. In total, the process will take around 10 minutes.

The check is also open to people of any age to try to see how they can cut back the chances of being diagnosed with the disease. The check has been developed to allow people to look out for early signs of the disease as although early diagnosis is important, many types of demientia are still untreatable.

The 6 factors to help reduce risk of dementia

Physical activity Eating healthy Don’t smoke Drink less Alcohol Stay mentally and socially active Take control of your health

