Heating expert shares tips to prevent frozen pipes and stay warm during cold snap

As the UK braces for yet more freezing temperatures, here’s how to keep your heating running smoothly during the cold snap.

When winter bites and temperatures plummet below zero, the last thing you want is your central heating packing in. Yet every year, many UK households are left without heat and hot water as boilers break down during the cold snap.

So how can you avoid this all too common winter nightmare?

One increasingly popular solution is to swap out your old gas boiler for an air source heat pump. In fact, over 42,000 heat pumps were installed in UK homes in 2024 alone, and for good reason.

Heat pumps run on electricity, much of which is now generated from renewable sources like wind and solar. They’re not only energy-efficient but also a cornerstone of the UK’s net-zero ambitions.

But it’s their reliability in frosty weather that makes heat pumps an attractive option, says renewable energy expert Rob Jennison, Service & Maintenance Manager at Geo Green Power. “The frozen condensate pipe on boilers is the main reason they fail in cold weather,” he explains. “If they freeze, condensate builds up in the pipe, backs up into the boiler, and causes it to stop working. Heat pumps don’t suffer from that issue. If a heat pump is running properly, it shouldn’t need any reactive work.”

Modern air source heat pumps are designed to avoid common frost-related problems entirely, making them a dependable choice for even the coldest months. But how can you ensure they keep running smoothly all winter long?

Install lagging

Rob Jennison at Geo Green Power has urged air source heat pump owners to ensure pipes are properly insulated. He said: “All external pipework should be properly lagged with the correct lagging to ensure that heat isn’t lost into areas you don’t want to heat or the atmosphere outside. Lagging is important in ensuring that your system is running efficiently in all conditions, but if external pipework isn’t lagged properly in extreme conditions you may find your unit struggling to maintain temperatures.”

Maintain ambient temperatures

“As heat pumps operate at a lower temperature to traditional gas and oil fuelled systems they can struggle to get up to temperature if your property gets very cold,” says Jennison.

This issue usually only happens in a newly built property with underfloor heating when the whole floor is being heated for the first time in the middle of winter, but may be a problem if you switch your heating off and go away for an extended Christmas break. You don’t need to keep your property at its usual temperature if you go away, but make sure that you activate frost settings or simply turn your thermostats down.

Watch for pressure drops

“Although not common, a drop in pressure in your heat pump system may cause it to malfunction and stop working,” warns Jennison. “We advise a regular check on your heat pump display screen for any errors or warning codes and pressure gauge to ensure that it’s maintaining a 1.5 bar reading.”

Perform annual servicing

As with all heating systems, an annual service to check everything is in good working order, clean filters and carry out routine maintenance is important in making sure that your heat pump is ready for winter.