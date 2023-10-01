Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Another historic pub, known for its unusual architecture, has fallen victim to a suspected arson attack, occurring just five miles away from the famous Crooked House.

The Greyhound and Punchbowl pub, dating back 500 years, was set ablaze, resulting in severe damage to its interior this Saturday morning. Situated in Bilston, this Grade 2 listed building is renowned for its warped exterior beams, much like the Crooked House that met a similar fate.

Firefighters swiftly responded to the scene at approximately 3:40 BST, where flames were seen billowing from one of the downstairs windows, with bystanders watching in helplessness.

Though the fire was extinguished by 5:20 BST, a significant portion of the first floor suffered fire damage, while all three floors were left with smoke damage.

The fire at Bilton's The Greyhound and Punchbowl comes after another fire earlier this year at The Crooked House - only miles away from this pub (Credit: SWNS)

Historically, this pub is believed to have been constructed in 1450 as a manor house before acquiring a license sometime between 1774 and 1820. In the 1930s, it underwent a substantial restoration, including the addition of a concrete skin to the timber frame for durability.