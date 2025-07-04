Can Kalkan’s life has now completely changed, following a tough time | BOTB

An ex-bin man who shared a house with seven others has won a luxury four-bedroom home and a BMW M4 worth a combined £736,000 – all thanks to a 99p ticket in a BOTB prize draw.

A former bin man who has been struggling to earn money because of a back injury has won a £685,000 house and a £51,000 car after taking a chance on a 99p prize draw.

Can Kalkan, from Enfield, rents a room in a house shared with seven other people and he was completely shocked when presenters from the prize draw firm BOTB turned up to tell him he'd won a life-changing prize.

The 26-year-old's total prize pot is worth £736,000, and he told presenters Christian Williams and Katie Knight it was his dream car - a BMW M4.

But the first thing he wanted to see as he arrived in the exclusive Silverlake development in Chichester was his brand new luxury four-bedroom home.

He celebrated his win with BOTB presenter Christian Williams, and his sister Sibel | BOTB

As he looked around the lavish interior, he said: "I’m so excited – I don’t know what to say. “My life is going to change completely, and I’m very happy.

“One day I dreamt I would win. None of my family or friends believed me until they saw my winner’s video.”

The house boasts 1,652 sq ft of luxury living space, a fully-fitted kitchen, and access to private lakes, countryside, and even a spa.

It’s just 15 minutes from the coast and sits in one of the region’s most sought-after new communities.

When he finally found time to eye up his new car, a high-performance sports car with a turbocharged engine, sleek design, and precision handling, he admitted: "I’ve never had my own car before, and this is my dream car – I love everything about it, I can’t fault it.

Despite his love of the house and the car, Can is planning on taking the cash alternative – using the money to buy a smaller home in London and put the rest towards his savings.

Can says the BMW is his dream car - but he's tempted to take the cash instead | BOTB

Christian said: “Can was clearly emotional – and rightly so. To go from a house share to winning a prize worth over £700,000 is just incredible.

“Whether he moves into the property or uses the cash alternative to buy closer to home, it’s going to be a massive step forward for him. We’re absolutely thrilled.”

Katie added: “It was amazing to see Can take it all in – from stepping into the kitchen to sitting behind the wheel of the M4.

“It’s a life-changing moment for him and his sister, and we’re so happy to have been part of it.”

