How to stop spiders coming in your house including decluttering and herbs

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spider season is upon us with the creatures set to invade thousands of homes across britain but if you’d rather they didn’t then you’re in the right place.

The arachnids will begin to take shelter across homes across the UK at the start of September - right when mating season for eight-legged creatures begins.

As we slowly begin to head to slightly colder weather, spiders will begin to move inside, instead of basking in the warm weather, building webs outside. It’s possible that many are already in your home but they tend to be more active at this time of the year.

But if you’re the type of person with a fear of spiders or just would prefer not to have multiple spiders wandering freely around your house, there are a few things you can do.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the top tips for banishing spiders from your home

According to GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk , there are a number of simple steps that can ensure you have a spider-free rest of the year.

1. Declutter

Spiders can find solace in the smallest of places and make a temporary home from any crevice.

Decluttering your home can eliminate safe spaces for them to hide.

It is also important to clean any surfaces and vacuum up crumbs that attract spiders and other insects.

2. Herbs

Some herbs, such as basil, will send spiders away as they are reportedly disgusted by the herb.

They also can help to repel ants, house flies and mosquitoes too.

3. Spices

As well as fresh plants, some common household spices that us Brits love to use can also help to keep spiders at bay.

Out of all the spices and cooking ingredients, it’s believed that cinnamon is one they detest the most.

By just simply keeping some in your kitchen, or using cinnamon essential oil, you can discourage them from setting up camp in your home.

4. Onions

Another common kitchen item, an onion, can also ward off the arachnids.

It’s believed that the strong smell an onion emits is the reason spiders tend to avoid anywhere where they’re stored.

5. Relaxing scent

Moving away from food, spiders are thought to not be a fan of lavender, so any plants or fragrances that smell like lavender will help keep them at bay.

6. Flowers

It would feel a bit odd buying a bunch of flowers with spiders in mind but again, it’s another method to keep them out.