Huddersfield Postmaster shares expert tips as Post Office reminds of last posting dates
Last posting dates for 2024:
Thursday 19th December: • Parcelforce Express48 Friday 20th December: • Royal Mail 1st Class • Royal Mail Tracked 48 • Evri Standard • Parcelforce Express24 Saturday 21st December: • Royal Mail Tracked 24 • Evri Priority • DPD Monday 23rd December: • Royal Mail’s Special Delivery Guaranteed® Postmaster Helen Froggatt from the Huddersfield branch advises:
“My team and I love the build-up to Christmas. It’s good fun, and you can feel the excitement starting. This year, we’ll help even more people with the addition of a new counter, which will make getting through the queues much quicker.”
Helen shares tips for posting parcels smoothly: • Prepare ahead: “Fill out customs forms for international parcels in advance, either online or in branch.” • Label and secure: “Write addresses clearly, include a return address, and wrap parcels securely.” • Choose the right service: “We offer a range of options to suit timing and budgets, with multiple carriers available under one roof.”
In addition to posting parcels, nearly 1 in 5 Brits are busy returning items before Christmas, driven by pre-holiday sales like Black Friday.
Post Office advises customers to check specific posting dates and requirements at their local branch or visit postoffice.co.uk/christmas for more information.