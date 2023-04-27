I Kissed a Boy: BBC reveals full cast for new dating show with host Dannii Minogue - release date
The full cast has been revealed for new BBC dating show, I Kissed a Boy.
The BBC has announced a new gay dating show titled I Kissed a Boy is on its way. The show, which is the UK’s first gay male dating series, stars 10 men looking for love in an Italian masseria (similar to a farmhouse).
The contestants will enter the masseria in pairs, and will start their journey with a simple kiss. But will sparks fly at first sight, or will there be a kissing catastrophe?
Either way, pop icon and LGBTQ+ ally Dannii Minogue will be on hand to help the contestants find love and oversee a series of ‘kiss-offs’, where each pair will decide whether to stay in their current partnership – or save their kiss for another boy. And with every participant an option, there’s sure to be plenty of dating drama.
But when will I Kissed a Boy air and who are the contestants? Here’s everything you need to know.
I Kissed a Boy cast - full list
- Ben, a 28-year-old from Edinburgh
- Bobski, a 23-year-old from Essex
- Gareth, a 28-year-old from Northern Ireland
- Jake, a 27-year-old from Swansea
- Joseph, a 23-year-old from London
- Josh, a 24-year-old from Wales
- Kailum, a 25-year-old from Brighton
- Ollie, a 27-year-old from Brighton
- Ross, a 27-year-old from Manchester
- Subomi, a 29-year-old from London
I Kissed a Boy release date
I Kissed a Boy will air on Sunday, May 14. The show will be available to watch on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer from 9pm.