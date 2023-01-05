Spare is one of the most highly-anticipated autobiographical book releases in history as Prince Harry recounts the moment he was physically assaulted by his brother Prince William. The pair’s relationship spiralled over his marriage to American actor Meghan Markle in 2018.

Responding to the insults directed at his wife, Meghan, Harry responded by saying that it was “parroting of the press narrative.” It was only after this that the conflict escalated further.

Following the comment, Spare notes that Prince William “grabbed [Harry] by my collar, ripping my necklace, and….knocked me to the floor.” The book details that following the attack, Harry reportedly suffered a visible back injury.

William, who throughout the book is said to refer to Harry as ‘Harold’, is said to have urged his brother to hit him back. Though he then passionately denies the assault, replying “I didn’t attack you Harold” which led to Prince Harry getting in contact with his therapist.

According to reports, Spare details that Meghan Markle noticed scrapes and bruises on her husband, which led to Harry updating her on what happened with Prince William. He writes that his wife was “not that surprised, and wasn’t that angry, she was terribly sad.”

Spare Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex - release date

The extraordinary scene painted in the new book is set to cause quite a stir with the Royal Family, and it has been assured there are many more jaw-dropping behind-the-scenes moments to be revealed by the time it releases worldwide. Prince Harry’s Spare is set to hit online and physical stores on its release date, January 10.

Why is Prince Harry’s autobiography called Spare?

For those wondering why the title ‘Spare’ was chosen for Harry’s new autobiography, it refers to the prince’s position within the monarchy . The word comes from an old saying in royal and aristocratic circles that refers to the second son, who is a ‘spare’ to his older brother who is the heir to all of the power, titles and fortune of his father - in this case King Charles III.