Iain Stirling has announced a new stand-up tour for 2024 which will see the comedian travel across the UK. The comedian and voice of ITV series Love Island will go on the road next March for his Relevant tour.

The Relevant Tour will mark Stirling’s biggest tour to date, following his last Failing Upwards tour which took place back in 2022. The performance aired on Amazon Prime Video and saw Stirling make light of all things social media, living your best life and awkward situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish comedian began his career at CBBC on Scoop before going on to co-present with TV sidekick Hacker The Dog. Following his time at CBBC, Stirling started to make waves on the UK comedy scene with appearances at the Edinburgh Fringe, Russell Howard’s Good News and Taskmaster.

In 2015, Stirling became the voice of Love Island for the first time and is still going strong on the show eight years later. During his career, he has also published a book titled Not Ready to Adult Yet: A Totally Ill-informed Guide to Life, and has written his own ITV comedy show, Buffering.

Most Popular

But when will Iain Stirling’s Relevant tour start and how can you get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know.

Iain Stirling Relevant tour dates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

March 20, 2024 – Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton

March 21, 2024 – The Leadmill, Sheffield

March 22, 2024 – Engine Shed, Lincoln

March 23, 2024 – Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

March 24, 2024 – The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

March 28, 2024 – Ulster Hall, Belfast

March 29, 2024 – Vicar Street, Dublin

March 30, 2024 – Vicar Street, Dublin

April 3, 2024 – King’s Theatre, Glasgow

April 4,2024 – Whitehall Theatre, Dundee

April 5, 2024 – Alhambra, Dunfermline

April 6, 2024 – Music Hall, Aberdeen

April 7, 2024 – The Lowry, Salford

April 10, 2024 – The Stables, Milton Keynes

April 11, 2024 – Palace Theatre, Southend-On-Sea

April 12, 2024 – Gulbenkian, Canterbury

April 13, 2024 – Hackney Empire, London

April 14, 2024 – New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth

April 16, 2024 – The Cube, Corby

April 17, 2024 – Playhouse, Norwich

April 18, 2024 – Corn Exchange, Ipswich

April 19, 2024 – Town Hall, Cheltenham

April 20, 2024 – Westlands, Yeovil

April 21, 2024 – New Theatre, Cardiff

April 24, 2024 – Corn Exchange, Newbury

April 25, 2024 – City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds

April 26, 2024 – Tyne Theatre & Opera House, Newcastle upon Tyne

April 27, 2024 – City Hall, Hull

April 28, 2024 – Grand Opera House, York

How to get tickets to Iain Stirling’s Relevant tour

Iain Stirling has announced a new stand-up tour for 2024

Prices for the Relevant tour range between £25 and £28 for stall seats and will change depending on the venue. The pre-sale went live on March 15 and the general sale went live at 10am today (March 16) via the Ticketmaster website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad