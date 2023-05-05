A woman who thought she found a great deal on Evian bottled water was left fuming after a tiny parcel arrived - containing doll-sized bottles. Content creator Summer Reeves loves bottled water, so she was excited when she found a bargain deal online - 10 Evian water bottles for just £3.

But the 18-year-old was left “heartbroken” when a small jiffy bag arrived with miniature bottles inside. A video shows Summer revealing the small padded envelop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says: "What on God’s earth is going to fit in that? What Evian bottle is going to fit in that? I’ll show you what Evian bottle is going to fit in that..."

She then holds up a pair of tiny water bottles with a yellow tinge in complete shock and adds: "Is it even real water? I doubt it, it’s yellow. I’ve got three words for these bottles... what a joke."

Most Popular

Summer had to wait three days after placing the order to find out the mistake she had made. When the parcel finally arrived, she realised that the package said the bottles were "miniature dollhouse toys."

Summer , from Stanford-le-Hope in Essex, said: "It was £3 for 10 of what I thought to be water bottles, but really I got a load of dollhouse size Evians. I showed my mum a bulk pack of Evian water online and personally I prefer bottled water as I prefer the taste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Content creator Summer Reeves loves bottled water and was excited when she found a bargain deal online - 10 Evian water bottles for £3. But all was not as it seemed.

"We ordered what we thought were normal-sized Evians and the next thing you know these tiny mini-Evian bottles arrive. All I can think to myself is that it’s not even going to saturate a Rice Krispy.

"So it taught me a lesson to always read the description." Summer added: "When I first received and opened the parcel, I thought how on earth is an Evian bottle going to fit in such a small package?