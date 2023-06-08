The cost of living crisis has seen prices rocket for everyday food, drink and household products. Families and shoppers have been forced to hunt around for the best prices in different stores, as budgets have tightened.

Our sister title NationalWorld.com has been tracking the price of own brand supermarket products for over a year – and they have created an interactive tool that will allow you to check what you were paying a year ago for the products you buy at five major supermarkets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data showed food inflation remained stubbornly high in April, at 19.3%. This means prices are on average 19.3% higher than they were in April 2022.

But the ONS does not reveal the exact products or brands they track to create their inflation index, nor what level of inflation is seen at different shops. Their measure of food inflation encompasses a range of different types of items, and will include luxury or non-essential items alongside staples (although essential items, or products we spend a bigger chunk of our money on, do count more towards the overall calculation).

Most Popular

NationalWorld's data and investigations editor Harriet Clugston has taken online snapshots of prices for almost 70 staple products for June 2022 and June 2023, at Aldi, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco, to track how prices have changed.

You can see how prices have changed for these food, drink and household cleaning products in that time in the interactive chart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad