The performance, on Saturday (April 26), was delivered by the Northern Broadsides theatre company and children from across Calderdale to bring awareness to the climate crisis.

Hundreds attended the event outside the Eureka museum in Halifax town centre as part of the final weekend of Culturedale celebrations.

The puppets, created by Thingumajig Theatre and based off designs by illustrator Chris Mould and children from Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden, and Park Ward, were made from recycled materials.

