Iron People at Eureka: 14 pictures of huge puppets in Halifax as Calderdale celebrated final weekend of Culturedale events

By Catherine Gannon
Published 30th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Here are 14 pictures of the huge puppets which appeared in Halifax at the weekend as part of the spectacular finale to the Iron People project.

The performance, on Saturday (April 26), was delivered by the Northern Broadsides theatre company and children from across Calderdale to bring awareness to the climate crisis.

Hundreds attended the event outside the Eureka museum in Halifax town centre as part of the final weekend of Culturedale celebrations.

The puppets, created by Thingumajig Theatre and based off designs by illustrator Chris Mould and children from Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden, and Park Ward, were made from recycled materials.

Click through the images to see the fantastic puppets.

Huge puppet creatures appeared in Halifax on Saturday (April 26) as part of the finale to Northern Broadsides’ Iron People project.

1. Iron People at Eureka!

Huge puppet creatures appeared in Halifax on Saturday (April 26) as part of the finale to Northern Broadsides’ Iron People project. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The event took place outside the Eureka museum in the town centre.

2. Iron People at Eureka!

The event took place outside the Eureka museum in the town centre. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Hundreds attended to view the spectacular performance, which highlighted the climate crisis.

3. Iron People at Eureka!

Hundreds attended to view the spectacular performance, which highlighted the climate crisis. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The puppets were created by West Yorkshire-based Thingumajig Theatre using recycled materials.

4. Iron People at Eureka!

The puppets were created by West Yorkshire-based Thingumajig Theatre using recycled materials. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxCalderdaleSowerby BridgeTodmorden
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice