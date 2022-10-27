British comedian James Corden once revealed his worst ever guest that he had on the Late Late Show, who apparently ‘walked out of rehearsals’ after refusing to take part in one segment.

The 44-year-old, who hails from Hillingdon in London has recently come under fire in recent weeks after being banned from one of New York’s finest restaurants for "yelling like crazy at staff" over an omelette.

Since the revelation over his behaviour in the restaurant, Corden has since apologised on TV. The TV host admitted he was "ungracious" and said it was never his "intention" to upset staff, and his ban has been lifted.

And now, in a resurfaced clip, Corden reveals the celebrity that ‘disappointed’ him the most during his tenure as the Late Late Show host was rapper Rick Ross. Corden has hosted the Late Late show on CBS since 2015 and has played host to some of the world’s biggest stars, including Ariana Grande, Gordon Ramsay and more.

The revelation came from a segment on his show labelled ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’. The segment features a celebrity and Corden asking each other juicy questions, where you can either answer and eat/drink something revolting.

It’s not the first time the segment has caused controversy, with British model Cara Delevigne hitting out at popstar Justin Bieber as he Ranked her last out of his wife’s friends. He has been married to supermodel Hailey Bieber since 2018, and picked Delevigne last behind Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

Which guest disappointed James Corden the most?

The clip comes from back in 2019, when Corden was playing the popular Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts segment with actress Demi Moore. At some point, Moore asked the host which celebrity disappointed him the most.

This left Corden facing two choices. He could either answer the question, or face the prospect of having to down a mayo, cheese curd, and soy sauce smoothie.

The former Gavin & Stacey actor opted against necking that concoction and named the celebrity, revealing rapper Rick Ross was his “worst ever guest”. Ross is a 46-year-old rapper, who has collaborated with the likes of Drake and more.

Ross was set to appear on the chat show with Corden creating a spoof to one of his hit tracks, a joke about binge-watching Netflix. Speaking to Moore, who used to be married to Die Hard star Bruce Willis, Corden said "We sent the stuff to Rick’s people, and Rick had seen it, loved it, and was so excited to do it.”

