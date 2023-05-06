News you can trust since 1853
King Charles coronation: What Prince William said to King Charles during ceremony - and why it broke tradition

During the coronation of King Charles III, Prince William swore his fealty to his father - but what did he say and why did it break tradition?

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 6th May 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read

Prince William played a key role at King Charles’ coronation ceremony. Along with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, the pair swore their fealty after King Charles was crowned inside Westminster Abbey. However, in a break with tradition, the Prince of Wales was the only blood prince to pay homage during the service.

Traditionally, it is usual for a succession of royals and peers to pay homage by kneeling before the new king, swearing allegiance and kissing his right hand. However, in a break with tradition, Prince William was the only Royal Duke to kneel and pay homage to King Charles.

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, did not pay homage as a blood prince as he is not a working royal. Harry was seen at the coronation in the third row and is set to jet back to Los Angeles on the same day his father ascended to the throne.

The coronation was the first in the UK since the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. During the ceremony, both Charles and his wife Queen Camilla were crowned.

    Prince William, Prince of Wales kisses his father, King Charles III, wearing St Edward's Crown, during the King's Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)Prince William, Prince of Wales kisses his father, King Charles III, wearing St Edward's Crown, during the King's Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
    What did Prince William say during the coronation ceremony?

    Kneeling before the King, Prince William said: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

