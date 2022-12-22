The first official birthday parade for King Charles III has been confirmed and will take place in 2023. The King will have a summer parade which is a historic tradition for monarchs of the UK.

The parade, also known as the Trooping of the Colour, will be held on June 17 in central London. This was an event held each year for Queen Elizabeth II.

Also like his mother, King Charles will technically mark two birthdays with the event in the summer being the first. His official birthday falls on November 14.

Within the pageantry of Trooping of the Colour, members of the Regiments of the Household Divisions will parade around Horse Guards parade, The Mall, and Buckingham Palace. The King will take up his role as colonel-in-chief of the Regiments of the Household Division.

The Trooping is an age-old tradition and has marked the monarch’s birthday for over 250 years. over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will take part.

The Queens Consort will also pick up the ceremonial post of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. This role was taken away from Prince Andrew earlier this year.

Other role changes include the Princess of Wales becoming Colonel of the Irish Guards, a role previously held by her husband Prince William. He will now take the Colonel of the Welsh Guards title from his father.

At the Trooping, both King Charles and Prince William will ride in the parade on horseback. Other members of the Royal Family, including the Queen Consort, will watch the parade from the balcony of Buckingham Palace or be part of the parade within a carriage.

Then Prince of Wales (now King Charles III), Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, the then Duchess of Cambridge (now the Princess of Wales)and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London.

The Trooping of the Colour will take place just weeks after the King’s Coronation ceremony. The coronation is set to take place on May 6.