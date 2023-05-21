News you can trust since 1853
Many didn’t understand the heights of his love for music until McFly star Danny Jones revealed all

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 21st May 2023, 16:11 BST- 2 min read
Lewis Hamilton’s unusual travelling companion exposed by McFly star Danny Jones

A fun fact some F1 fans may not know about Lewis Hamilton is that the seven-time world champion is an avid audiophile. But many don’t understand the heights of his love for music until McFly star Danny Jones revealed all.

According to the famed pop-group guitarist, Lewis Hamilton has a portable music studio which he flies to races around the world. Jones even witnessed the set-up ‘in the flesh’.

He told Music-News.com: “I think music and sport marry really well. Everyone I meet in the world of music wants to be a racing car driver and every racing car driver wants to be a musician. I know Lewis Hamilton does – he has a little bit of a studio set-up when he goes on tour. I’ve seen!”

Fans who follow the record-breaking driver on social media will be used to his sporadic updates about music. During the two-week window between the Saudi Arabian and Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton took to Instagram to show the world what he’d been working on.

    He said: “I recorded for the first time in almost a year yesterday, it’s super rough and just an idea. I took a break to focus on other things but I also lost the drive to keep making music which has made me so sad.

    “It’s such a process and hard to do when you’re on the road 300 days a year. But it remains something I truly love and I am going to make more of an effort to do more.”

    Hamilton is a keen music fan and has attempted to break into the industry with a range of collaborations. The 38-year-old has sat in sessions with Drake and Frank Ocean and even featured on a track with Christina Agulera’s song ‘Pipe’  under the pseudonym XNDA.

