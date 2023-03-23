Lidl’s latest branded clothing range has been stocked in stores this week. The bargain store announced on social media that they have brought back their merchandise which will be sold at low prices.

The exciting collection features new products including sliders, a pair of trainers, two bright Lidl branded t-shirts, one in red and the other in blue, and sport socks. In 2021, shoppers flocked to their local stores to get their hands on Lidl’s clothing range as items flew off shelves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some have been eager to see the retailer bring back their most popular stock. It looks as though prayers have been answered as Lidl has restocked on previous sold out items. The supermarket giant said: “You asked we delivered. Our #LidlxLidl merch is coming in hot… ⁣”

Loyal customers have been delighted at the return of the brand’s iconic swimming shorts and socks. One excited shopper said: “i love you Lidl”

Most Popular

Another person wrote: “I love the trainers...could just do with a pair of those as they might help the excruciating right heel pain I’m suffering at the moment.”

Everything in the collection comes in Lidl colours - bright red, blue and yellow - and with their recognisable logo.The products are now available in stores across the UK. Here is a full list and their prices:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad