Lloyds and Halifax to close 66 more UK branches by next year - full list

Lloyds Banking Group has announced a further 66 of its branches across the UK will permanently close later this year.

The closures will consist of 48 Lloyds branches and 18 Halifax outlets, and will take place between October 2022 and February 2023.

Branches across England, Northern Ireland and Wales will be affected, marking another blow for the UK high street.

How many banks will be closed by next year?

The latest wave of closures is the fourth announcement of its kind from Lloyds Banking Group in recent months.

In total, customers will lose access to 133 Lloyds branches, 50 Halifax outlets and 19 Bank of Scotland branches by early next year.

Lloyds has already confirmed that 28 outlets will close between August and November this year.

Meanwhile a further 60 sites are shutting between June and September.

The banking group has already closed 48 branches between January and April this year.

How else can I access banking services?

Lloyds Banking Group said customers who find that their nearest branch is closing will have access to at least one free-to-use ATM within half a mile.

Customers can also access some Lloyds and Halifax services through the Post Office.

You might be also be able to access a mobile branch service, although their exact time and location changes each month.

You can check the Lloyds and Bank of Scotland websites for the most up-to-date schedule.

Russell Galley, director of consumer relationships at Lloyds Banking Group said: “Our customers have more choice than ever in how they bank with us.

“As our customers do more online, visits to some branches have fallen by as much as 85% over the last five years.

“Alongside our digital, online and telephone services, we’ll continue to invest in our branches, but they need to be in the right places, where they’re well-used.”

Once all closures previously announced are complete, Lloyds Banking Group will have 1,321 branches. This will be made up of 646 Lloyds Bank, 510 Halifax, 165 Bank of Scotland sites.

Full list of latest Lloyds Banking Group closures

- Lloyds - Aldridge, West Midlands - 01/12/2022

- Lloyds - Axminster, Devon - 02/11/2022

- Lloyds - Barton-on-Humber, Lincolnshire - 02/11/2022

- Lloyds - Belper, Derbyshire - 03/11/2022

- Lloyds - Billericay, Essex - 10/11/2022

- Lloyds - Birmingham, Edgbaston - 09/11/2022

- Lloyds - Birmingham, Weoley Castle - 17/11/2022

- Halifax - Birmingham, Colmore Row - 25/01/2023

- Lloyds - Bishop’s Waltham, Hampshire - 24/01/2023

- Lloyds - Bromyard, Herefordshire - 24/10/2022

- Lloyds - Caldicot, Monmouthshire - 16/01/2023

- Lloyds - Catterick Garrison, Yorkshire - 26/10/2022

- Lloyds - Cheadle, Greater Manchester - 31/10/2022

- Lloyds - Cheddar, Somerset - 09/01/2023

- Lloyds - Chigwell, Essex - 25/10/2022

- Lloyds - Cinderford, Gloucestershire - 09/01/2023

- Lloyds - Cleobury Mortimer, Shropshire - 12/01/2023

- Halifax - Coleraine, Londonderry - 10/01/2023

- Lloyds - Darlaston, West Midlands - 06/12/2022

- Halifax - Dorking, Surrey - 22/11/2022

- Lloyds - Guisborough, Yorkshire - 08/12/2022

- Lloyds - Helston, Cornwall - 24/01/2023

- Halifax - Hitchin, Hertfordshire - 10/11/2022

- Lloyds - Holyhead, Anglesey - 23/01/2023

- Lloyds - Immingham, Lincolnshire - 15/11/2022

- Lloyds - Llandrindod Wells, Powys - 16/01/2023

- Lloyds - London, Paternoster Square - 01/11/2022

- Lloyds - London, Earl’s Court Road - 08/11/2022

- Lloyds - London, Leadenhall Street - 15/11/2022

- Halifax - London, High Holborn - 16/11/2022

- Lloyds - London, Edgware Road - 21/11/2022

- Lloyds - London, Nottinghill Gate - 22/11/2022

- Halifax - London, Tottenham Court Road - 01/12/2022

- Lloyds - Looe, Cornwall - 25/01/2023

- Lloyds - Lutterworth, Leicestershire - 27/10/2022

- Lloyds - Lytham St Annes, Lancashire - 31/10/2022

- Lloyds - Malvern Link, Worcestershire - 26/10/2022

- Halifax - Mitcham, Merton - 22/11/2022

- Lloyds - New Ollerton, Nottinghamshire - 31/10/2022

- Lloyds - New Romney, Kent - 07/11/2022

- Halifax - Newry, Armagh and Down - 08/11/2022

- Lloyds - Palmers Green, Enfield - 27/10/2022

- Lloyds - Purley, Croydon - 23/11/2022

- Lloyds - Pwllheli, Gwynedd - 12/01/2023

- Halifax - Rawtenstall, Lancashire - 24/11/2022

- Lloyds - Reading, Berkshire - 03/11/2022

- Lloyds - Redruth, Cornwall - 26/10/2022

- Halifax - Retford, Nottinghamshire - 28/11/2022

- Halifax - Ripon, Yorkshire - 14/11/2022

- Lloyds - Rothbury, Northumberland - 17/11/2022

- Halifax - Ruislip, Hillingdon - 07/12/2022

- Lloyds - Sandbach, Cheshire - 05/12/2022

- Lloyds - Sheffield, Intake - 03/11/2022

- Lloyds - Sheffield, The Moor - 09/11/2022

- Lloyds - Slaithwaite, Yorkshire - 26/01/2023

- Halifax - Stowmarket, Suffolk - 07/11/2022

- Halifax - Stroud, Gloucestershire - 30/11/2022

- Halifax - Tiverton, Devon - 29/11/2022

- Lloyds - Tonbridge, Kent - 29/11/2022

- Lloyds - Wallingford, Oxfordshire - 23/01/2023

- Halifax - Warminster, Wiltshire - 01/11/2022

- Lloyds - Welshpool, Montgomeryshire - 26/01/2023

- Lloyds - West Wickham, Bromley - 05/12/2022

- Halifax - Whitchurch, Shropshire - 17/11/2022

- Halifax - Windsor, Berkshire - 06/12/2022