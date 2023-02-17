News you can trust since 1853
Love Island 2023: All the new confirmed couples after a dramatic Casa Amor recoupling

The most recent episode of ITV 2 show Love Island was an emotional and dramatic one - here are all the confirmed couples following Casa Amor

By Daniel Mcneil
1 hour ago - 2 min read

Love Island produced one its most dramatic and explosive episodes last night (February 16) as it was time for the islanders to recouple following Casa Amor, which was described by host Maya Jama as the ‘ultimate relationship test’.

Last Friday’s episode (February 10) teased the return of the Casa Amor, which is one of the most highly anticipated segments to occur on the ITV 2 show. The girls then left the villa last Sunday (February 12) and were greeted by six new boys.

A day later the boys were then greeted by six new girls and right from the off, connections were explored and decisions were made. Despite all the drama that occurred in the recoupling, it was emotional for some.

Casey was the first boy up, and his decision could have gone either way as his relationship with Claudia was just days old when Casa rolled around. He decided to stick with Claudia, who entered the villa alone.

    Perhaps the most dramatic moment of the night was when Tanya, who has been coupled up with Shaq since day one, walked in with Martin. Tanya and Shaq have both said ‘I love you’, with Shaq declaring ‘it’s the end for him’ with Tanya declaring the door was still open for them.

    Will also endured the most emotional recoupling of the evening, when in his speech he expressed his regret at having to tell Jessie what he did on the first night, when he kissed Layla outside of a challenge.

    The pair did recouple, however, with Will and Jessie both in tears, with the regret clearly shown in his language and emotion. With a dramatic recoupling now done, we have a look at the current confirmed couples in Love Island.

    Who is currently coupled up in Love Island?

    Tanya & Martin

    Ron & Lana

    Samie & Tom

    Claudia & Casey

    Olivia & Maxwell

    Kai & Sanam

    Will & Jessie

    Shaq (Single)

    Maya JamaLove IslandITV