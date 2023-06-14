Love Island fans have been left furious as Ruchee was dumped from the island tonight. The nail technician from Sutton was a fan favourite for her fun attitude, and admired for ‘staying in her own lane.’

However, her fellow islanders voted her off tonight, choosing to keep the Glaswegian model instead. Ruchee was paired with Mehdi, and then Andre but did not manage to create a romantic connection with any boys while she was in the villa.

But Love Island fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment in her departure. One person tweeted: “Someone please bring Ruchee back I beg #LoveIsland.” while another added: “Ruchee 😭😭😭 such a sweet girl, definitely going to miss seeing her on my screen😭.” And a third said: “Ruchee will go down in Love Island history as someone who deserved so much better.“

Fans have also blamed Mitchel for her departure, adding that he shouldn’t have chosen Molly, and given Ruchee a chance instead. At the time of the dumping islanders said it’s a shame that Ruchee hasn’t had enough time in the villa to explore her options and make connections with any boys but chose to save Ella due to her connection with Tyrique.

