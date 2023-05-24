News you can trust since 1853
Lucy Benjamin set to reprise role as Lisa Fowler on BBC One soap EastEnders for explosive summer storyline

Lucy Benjamin is set to return as Lisa Fowler in BBC One soap EastEnders after a three year absence - with the storyline set to air this summer

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 24th May 2023, 08:38 BST- 1 min read

Lisa Fowler is set to return to EastEnders for an upcoming guest stint. Actress Lucy Benjamin has confirmed she will reprise the role on the popular BBC One soap over three years after she left the show.

Her last appearance saw Lisa leaving for Spain with her daughter Louise and granddaughter, Peggy Mitchell. And, a new storyline set to air this summer will see her briefly return to Albert Square.

On her comeback, Lucy Benjamin revealed: "I can’t wait to make my return as Lisa Fowler again after leaving for Spain with Louise and granddaughter Peggy.

"No doubt, in true Lisa fashion, she will bring with her plenty of drama for many of the characters on the Square, which is why playing her is such a delight."

    EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw commented: "We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Lisa back for a short while as she and Peggy cause trouble between the happy couple, Sharon and Keanu."

    Benjamin was first introduced to EastEnders in 1998, and was a central figure on the show for five years until leaving for the first time in 2003. She has since returned for four guest appearances in 2010, 2017 and most recently from 2019 to 2020.

    She is most known for being in a toxic relationship with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), who she pulled the trigger on, as well as marrying Mark Fowler (Todd Carty) and becoming pregnant with daughter, Louise (Tilly Keeper).

