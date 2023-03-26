Made In Chelsea (MIC) has confirmed the release date for its 25 series - and there’s not long left for loyal fans to wait. The show, which began back in 2011, follows the lives of London’s elite through an abundance of drama, heartbreak and scandalous gossip.

Despite a number of cast changes over the years, the reality series is still one of the most popular shows on E4. MIC has also seen a number of spin-off shows over the last 12 years in an array of locations including Ibiza, South of France, Mallorca and Bali.

Last season, the show created a special spin-off series titled Bonjour Baby which followed the lives of cast members Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor as they prepared for the birth of their first child.

MIC heartthrob Miles Nazire previously teased fans about the new series release date during a Q&A session on TikTok last month. In the video, the cast member revealed the show would be back on screens in March.

But what is the release date for Made In Chelsea season 25 and who is in the cast? Here’s everything you need to know

Made In Chelsea season 25 release date

It has been confirmed the new series of MIC will begin on Monday (March 27). The first episode will be available to watch at 9pm on E4 and All 4.

The second episode of the series will then be available immediately on the streaming platform.

Made in Chelsea season 25 cast

A number of familiar faces will return to SW3 for the latest series of MIC. The returning cast includes:

Olivia Bentley

Miles Nazaire

Tristan Phillips

Emily Blackwell

Ollie Locke

Gareth Locke

Maeva D’Ascanio

James Taylor

Reza Amiri-Garroussi

Ruby Adler

Paris Smith

Harvey Armstrong

Sam Prince

Inga Valentiner

Yasmine Zweegers

Issy Francis-Baum

Willow Day

Jordan Alexander

Robbie Mullet

Joel Mignott

Charlie Wicks

It has also been confirmed former MIC cast member Verity Bowditch will return to the show for the 25th series.

What will happen in the new series of Made In Chelsea?

The cast of Made In Chelsea will return to our screens soon, including Maeva and James

It’s fair to say the upcoming series of MIC will contain more drama than ever before. A teaser for the first episode reads: “The gang are back in Chelsea for a brand-new series, and Miles is surprised to learn that Yas hasn’t just brought a tan back from her travels – new boyfriend Guy has joined her in SW3, after flying over – on a one-way ticket – just to be with her.

“James and Maeva get back among the Chelsea set following the birth of their son, sharing their experiences of parenthood and introducing baby Beau to Emily. Meanwhile, Willow and Issy want the truth about Yas’ secret relationship with Miles, and set out to confront her. But it turns out the pair might’ve been hiding something all along…

“Robbie and Joel’s relationship may be on the rocks, with Joel feeling that things have become a one-way street between them. How will Robbie react when Joel presents him with a list of everything he’d like him to improve on?