A fifth of parents would be ‘unlikely’ to encourage their children to go to university.

A study of 1,000 mums and dads with kids aged 15 and above found 73 per cent parents would ‘struggle’ to support their child financially if they were to go to university this year.

Almost half (45 per cent) admitted they would be worried about the impact of student debt on their kids if they were studying for a degree at the moment.

Instead, an apprenticeship may be a more viable option – with 60 per cent of mums and dads citing the ability to ‘earn as they learn’ as the biggest benefit to such schemes.

The potential for developing life skills (18 per cent) and the wide range of qualifications on offer (11 per cent) are also considered to be advantages.

The research was commissioned by Greene King which is continuing its award-winning apprenticeship scheme - and building on a 2022 commitment to take on 5,000 new apprentices by 2025.

Since 2011, the pub retailer and brewer has supported over 16,500 apprentices at various levels.

Andrew Bush, chief people and transformation officer, at Greene King said: “We want to wish everyone the best of luck ahead of A-level results day.

“Whatever happens on A-level and GCSE results days, it’s worth remembering that there are alternative career paths available, not just university.

“Our apprenticeship programme allows young people to immerse themselves in the hospitality industry and forge a long-lasting, rewarding and exciting career.”

The study also found 84 of parents believe experience in a practical working environment - such as a pub - builds character, and 48 per cent of those who did a degree don’t think their qualification was essential to their chosen career.

And 47 per cent of all parents said given the current cost-of-living crisis, they wouldn’t go to university if they were to re-live their time in education now.

Greene King says its apprentices gain hands-on experience working in a ‘dynamic hospitality environment’.

Inclusion is at the 'heart of everything'

In addition, they’re able to work towards an apprenticeship qualification as they progress throughout their hospitality career - including ‘Production Chef Level 2’ (equivalent to 5 x GCSEs) up to Senior Level 7 (MBA).

The pub company and brewer says inclusion is at the ‘heart of everything’ it does and adds ‘apprenticeships give young people from all backgrounds the opportunity to earn as they learn about different facets of the hospitality industry.’

Greene King currently has various entry level roles on offer for a range of FOH (Front of House) and BOH (Back of House) positions throughout the UK.

Andrew Bush added: “The programme is designed to fit around your chosen role and provide the support you need to reach your true potential.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re new to the industry and looking for some hands-on experience, or if you’re looking to enhance your career with a senior qualification – we’ve got something for you.

“Not only can you earn from the get-go (meaning no restrictive student debt), every day is different in this fast-paced and fun industry.”