Many schoolgirls struggle to access period products

A study of 2,500 parents of girls who menstruate, aged eight to 18, found period poverty is the reality for many, who can't always provide for their children during their time of the month.

As many as 34 per cent say their daughter has left for school without the necessary supplies, while 14 per cent have taken the day off to avoid any embarrassment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This equates to 108 hours of missed schooling for each child affected between the ages of 12 and 18.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of those who do make it to school, 19 per cent rely on there being free items such as towels, pads, and tampons available.

Most Popular

But 29 per cent said their child’s school is often without period protection.

In addition to towels, pads, and tampons, 21 per cent say they sometimes can’t afford to buy toilet roll at home and 44 per cent said their daughters have often reported a lack of loo paper at school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research was carried out by global hygiene and health company Essity, which is working alongside Tesco and charity In Kind Direct on its hygiene poverty campaign, which will see essential hygiene products, including Bodyform period pads, donated to charities throughout the UK.

Essential items are necessary - for all that menstruate

Spokesperson for Essity, Gareth Lucy said: "Whilst many of us are feeling the pinch at the moment, most are still fortunate enough to afford every day essential ygiene products. But for many, affording items like period products and toilet paper has become impossible.

“In Kind Direct has brought together some of the biggest hygiene product manufacturers in the world alongside Tesco who together will donate over a million essential items to charity.”

Rosanne Gray, CEO In Kind Direct, said: “We hear heart-breaking stories from our charitable network on a weekly basis about families using rolled up socks as period pads, as they can't afford to buy these items as budgets are so stretched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's why we're working with our long-standing partner Essity to help get essential period products into the hands of people who need them.”

The study found 26 per cent of schoolgirls have had to improvise and use alternative to period protection – such as toilet paper (84 per cent), kitchen rolls (24 per cent) and washing more regularly (21 per cent).

Others have had to use napkins (20 per cent), change their clothes (19 per cent) or double up underwear (18 per cent).

Of those parents who have found themselves unable to afford to buy period products, 45 per cent have asked family and friends to help out.

Some of the world's biggest manufacturers will be donating products to charity

Tending to the needs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While 43 per cent have endeavoured to source what their child needs from a GP, hospital or place of work.

And 43 per cent have visited a food bank or local charity to get what they need.

Only 73 per cent of all parents polled say they can always provide pads and tampons for their child while they are on their period.

Across the nation, those living in Birmingham, Liverpool, London and Manchester fare the worst when it comes to accessing protection – with 25 per cent respectively having struggled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While children in Leeds (23 per cent), Sheffield (21 per cent) and Leicester (16 per cent) have also experienced period poverty at some point.

And although many families are privileged enough to afford the basics – even those who can afford monthly protection know of others who can’t (23 per cent).

Of those aware of their child’s friends struggling, 87 per cent gave the child tampons or pads because they couldn’t afford them.

While 42 per cent spoke to the child’s school to raise awareness of the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Lucy for Essity added: “It’s unforgivable that in 2023 we have girls missing school and therefore missing out on critical education because they can’t access the necessary protection during their period.