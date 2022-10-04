Marvel has released an extended trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Last year, it was announced that Marvel will not be recasting the role of T’Challa, who was played by late actor Chadwick Boseman.

In this sequel, someone else entirely will take on the role of the Black Panther and we get a first glimpse of them falling from a ceiling in the trailer.

The new trailer shows T’Challa’s family, including his sister Shuri (Laetitia Wright) and mother Ramonda (Angela Bassett), as they mourn the loss of the king.

Shuri can also be seen carrying her brother’s mask during a funeral procession.

You can watch the full trailer below:

Who is likely to play the new Black Panther?

Nothing has been confirmed by Marvel Studios about who is hiding behind the mask, but fans seem to think Shuri is the most likely candidate.

One fan tweeted: “FIRST LOOK AT THE NEW BLACK PANTHER IN #WAKANDAFOREVER !!!!!! In comics Shuri becomes black panther when T’challa is injured.”

Another wrote: “I guess it is safe to say from the new Black Panther poster Shuri is the new Black Panther?

“If so, I love it. Goes right in line with the comic book storyline.”

Will any other MCU characters be in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Ironheart, played by Dominique Thorne, will star in the sequel.

This will be the character’s first appearance, before having her self-titled series on Disney+ in 2023.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast list

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will star:

Angela Bassett - Ramonda

Martin Freeman - Everett K. Ross

Tenoch Huerta - Namor

Letitia White - Shuri

Dominique Thorne - Ironheart

MItzi Mabel Cadena - Namora

Michaela Cole - Aneka

Winston Duke - M’Buka

Lupita Nyong’o - Nakia

Daniel Kaluuya announced earlier this year that he will not be returning to his role as W’Kabi due to commitments with his new movie ‘Nope’.

What is the release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be in cinemas November 11, 2022.

You can catch up on the first movie streaming on Disney+ .