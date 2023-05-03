McDonald's is set to welcome four new flavours to its range of dippable condiments. Their additions are set to honour 40 years of McNuggets on the fast food chain's menu.

The restaurant already offers a variety of different flavourful sauces, including both sweet curry and BBQ. The four new additions will offer some spicier tastes as well as some creamier options.

Joining McDonald's existing dip range is garlic mayo, mega hot sauce, chipotle mayo and creamy ranch. The flavours are limited edition, so customers may have to be quick if they want to try one of the new additions.

The four sauces will be released across the restaurant chain in two batches. The first pair are set to join the menu next week, while the other two will arrive later this month.

We break down when exactly the four new McDonald’s dips are expected to drop.

When will the new dips be available in McDonald's?

Both the mega hot sauce and the garlic mayo dips will be available to customers next week from Wednesday, May 10.