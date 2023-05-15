McDonald’s slashes price of McCrispy for first time ever - but you need to be quick
McDonald’s is offering two menu items at a discounted price - but it’s for one day only
McDonald’s has slashed the price of two popular items for one day only this week. Whether McDonald’s lovers fancy a discounted breakfast or a bargain lunch they can do so with the offer.
From 5 am on Monday (May 12), Mcdonald’s fans can get their hands on the Cheesy Bacon Flatbread at a discounted price of £1.19 - instead of the usual £1.49. The Cheesy Bacon Flatbread is only available on the breakfast menu which runs until 11 am.
The McDonald’s website describes the breakfast item as ‘Bacon and melted cheese in a freshly toasted flatbread. The perfect way to start the day.’ But if customers miss the breakfast offer, they can still save as another item has been discounted for the first time ever.
The McCrispy, which ventured onto the McDonald’s menu at the end of last year will be available for £2.99 – a 43% saving for fast food fans. It is the first time the McCrispy has been seen at a discounted price.
The McDonald’s website describes the chicken burger as ‘100% chicken breast fillet in a crispy, crunchy coating. Served with iceberg lettuce, black pepper mayo and a delicious sourdough-style sesame-topped bun.’
To get more for your money, customers can also download the McDonald’s reward app to earn points as they spend at the fast food chain. The loyalty scheme means every penny spent is one Rewards point – so this week’s offers will get you 119 points when grabbing a Cheesy Bacon Flatbread and 299 points when picking up a McCrispy.