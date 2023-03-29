McFly have announced the name of their seventh studio album, Power To Play. The group shared the news across their social media page on Wednesday (March 29), saying the album would be released in June this summer.

McFly’s Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd have hinted at their latest musical offering with fans. Their forthcoming project is to be named Power To Play, with the band having also shared a sneak peek of the album art, which features a colourful lightning-themed design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project comes three years after McFly’s last release, Young Dumb Thrills, which dropped in 2020. The band confirmed they were working on a follow-up project just a year on.

At the time, the group hinted their next body of work would have a "rockier sound." While discussing the project with a national newspaper in 2021, the group’s drummer Harry Judd said: "It’s not classic pop. It is back to more guitar, drums and bass."

Most Popular

The group have now finally shared more details of the project with fans as they shared its name and when to expect it across social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McFly confirm seventh studio album name

The band, which formed in 2003, said in a post on social media on Wednesday (March 29), that their latest project is titled Power To Play and would be released on June 9.