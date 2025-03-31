Millions of Brits are clueless about where their everyday energy comes from

Millions of Brits have no idea where the energy they use every day comes from.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The poll of 2,000 adults revealed 27 per cent were unsure how their electrical and gas devices are powered in their home, with 29 per cent also confused by how power is produced.

And 16 per cent of adults also didn’t know the UK imports some of its energy from elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also numerous solar misconceptions with over a third (35 per cent) believing that the UK’s climate isn’t suitable for solar panels, with 19 per cent believing the UK simply doesn’t get enough sun to make them run.

And 17 per cent mistakenly think they’ll stop working for hours or be permanently damaged after an event like a solar eclipse.

The research was commissioned by leading eco-tech company Hive, which created Solar Henge – a solar-powered recreation of Stonehenge - one of the best-known ancient wonders of the world - designed to celebrate the power of the sun as the UK experienced a solar eclipse on Saturday 29th March.

The installation and eco-powered viewing party was held at Alexandra Palace, London, and highlighted how power can still be harnessed via solar, even on grey days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stonehenge built from solar panels in celebration of the solar eclipse | Will Ireland/PinPep

‘Solar Panels are designed to work effectively - even on cloudy days’

Hive spokesperson, Susan Wells, said: “Many people assume that solar panels need direct, intense sunlight to generate electricity, but that's simply not the case.

“Solar technology is designed to work efficiently even on cloudy days, meaning the UK’s weather is no barrier to harnessing renewable energy.

“Modern panels capture daylight rather than heat, allowing them to generate power even when the sky is overcast.

“In fact, countries with similar climates to the UK, like Germany, have been successfully using solar energy for years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The viewing party for the celestial event was entirely solar powered by 52 5.6m by 1.3m ‘stones’ in the Solar Henge installation to help people realise its power potential.

The energy produced powered a ‘Solar Serves’ food and drink truck, dishing up breakfast patties in a charcoal bun as well as music to set the scene for the eclipse.

The study also found 68 per cent would ideally like their homes to be powered entirely by renewable energy.

More than one in four admitted to being completely clueless about how the National Grid actually works | Will Ireland/PinPep

“Stonehenge was said to predict the eclipse”

But a quarter (25 per cent) don’t know that the energy generated by solar panels, that isn’t used immediately, can be stored or sent back to the National Grid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than one in four (26 per cent) also admitted to being completely clueless about how the National Grid actually works.

While 79 per cent recognised solar panels as a source of renewable energy, only 56 per cent were aware of hydroelectric power.

Even fewer (43 per cent) would have considered geothermal energy as a renewable source, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

It also found 48 per cent of the homeowners polled do not have solar panels, but would consider them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 68 per cent of people who have solar panels or who might get them said they would look forward to lower energy bills, with 48 per cent citing they would like to help the environment.

Hive’s spokesperson, Susan Wells, added: “Stonehenge was said to predict the eclipse, educating others on how the sun works from 2500 BC.

"Fast forward to 2025 and we are mirroring the monument, aiming to empower the UK by showing how we can harness the sun’s energy to create electricity.”