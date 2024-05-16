Millions of Brits suffer from 'holiday choice paralysis'

Millions of indecisive Brits suffer ‘holiday choice paralysis’, caused by too many options when planning a trip – including where to go, where to stay... and how much to spend.

A poll of 2,000 travellers found 45 per cent are overwhelmed by the high volume of hotel recommendations and 20 per cent end up feeling confused.

The location, cost and type of lodging are among the trickiest decisions for travellers to make, while 36 per cent hate the thought of turning up at a hotel and the one next door being better.

The study was commissioned by Hotels.com, which has launched its 2024 ‘Perfect Somewheres' Awards to highlight a selection of the top one per cent of hotels on its app.

It also emerged others are stumped when it comes to how long to stay (21 per cent) and whether to settle for somewhere they have already been, or to find somewhere new (26 per cent). As many as 21 per cent don’t even know which country to choose.

As a result, one in five have given up searching for a holiday completely as it was taking too long to decide the details.

And 24 per cent spend more than 10 hours researching which hotel to stay at and on average trawl through 11 different properties looking for the perfect place.

Melanie Fish, Hotels.com spokesperson, said: “It’s not surprising to see travellers spend so much time looking for the perfect hotel, given how much choice there is out there.

Preventing the paralysis

"To help solve this problem, we have launched a new global awards program, which innovatively leverages data and really focuses on what matters the most: how hotels treat guests.

"We've combined our expert insight, multiple data points and traveller experiences to curate a list of standout hotels around the world so that people can easily find their perfect somewhere.”

The stats also revealed 57 per cent of those who experience this holiday choice paralysis combat it by reading reviews.

While over half 53 per cent allow enough time to research, 39 per cent use filters on booking sites and 32 per cent set a strict budget right from the start. However, 36 per cent have been left disappointed with their accommodation, despite conducting a lot of research before booking.

It also emerged sifting through the sheer number of hotels, deciding on a location and reading reviews are the most time-consuming tasks when it comes to booking a trip.