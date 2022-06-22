Most affordable cars for young drivers revealed

New data has revealed which cars are the cheapest to insure for young drivers. Admiral Car Insurance analysed their pool of over 5 million motor customers to show how premium prices can differ.

The headlines from this month's index:

New drivers looking for the best deal should consider the Volkswagen UP!. With an average premium of £750, this was the most affordable option for 17-year-olds for the third month in a row. (pictured below)

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers who are slightly older will be best served by the Škoda Citigo, which comes out as the most affordable option for 17–25-year-olds for the first time since March, with premiums at an average of £512. (pictured below)

The Ford Puma is the most affordable family car option (for drivers with children aged under 16) for the third month in a row. With average premiums of £302, the Ford Puma also offers a 47% saving compared to the UK average.

· For drivers wanting a luxe option, the Polestar 2 is the cheapest sports car to insure for the first time since January. With premiums 18% under the national average (at £468), the Polestar offers drivers a solid saving. The BMW Z4 and Porsche Boxster can also typically be insured for below the national average.

Drivers looking to help the environment by driving a low-emissions car may need to spend a little extra on their insurance, with the national average for electric cars coming in at £629, which is 10% more than the national average across all car types.

Clare Egan, Admiral's Head of Motor said: ”With the cost of living and fuel prices increasing, any driver thinking of buying a new car will be thinking of ways to reduce the running costs as much as possible.