It was a tumultuous end to Bridgerton’s second series, with Penelope Featherington overhearing the disparaging remarks of her crush Colin Bridgerton.

Now, more details have been released regarding the third series of Netflix’s popular historical-romance television series based on Julia Quinn’s novels. This includes the news that creators will base the storyline out of Quinn’s chronological order.

At the streaming giant’s annual TUDUM event, fans of the show were treated to the ultimate of tea spills - a reading of the first page of the very first episode scheduled for 2023.

It was none other than Bridgerton’s resident gossip, Lady Whistledown , who delivered the reading, as Nicola Coughlan delivered the special behind the scenes tidbit.

What is the storyline for Bridgerton series 3?

Netflix summarised what to expect from the third series of Bridgerton, as it finds Penelope Featherington as she’s finally given up her crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing him disparage her to his friends last season.

Instead, she’s focusing on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown , away from her mother and sisters.

Due to her lack of confidence, however, her search doesn’t go so well.

Meanwhile, Colin is back from his summer travels but is disheartened to learn that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder.

Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin is faced with figuring out what his true feelings for his friend really are.

Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret

Bridgerton season 3 cast

Nicola Coughlan will reprise her role as Penelope Featherington in season three of Bridgerton.

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are confirmed to return for the third season as Viscount and Viscountess Bridgerton, but Hannah Dodd has been cast to replace Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton for the third season due to scheduling conflicts.

Jonathan Bailey stars as Anthony Bridgerton while Nicola Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington - the debutante behind Whistledown’s biting feather quill.

The third series of Bridgerton also co-stars Claudia Jessie, Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips, James Phoon and Luke Newton.

When is Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix?

No official release date has been announced by Netflix regarding the third series of Bridgerton, but there is speculation that due to the last season being released March 2022, the new series will begin early 2023.

What is TUDUM?

Netflix described TUDUM as its “home for fandom” inviting viewers to “Watch your favourite stars and creators from around the world on the virtual stage for an exciting day full of Netflix news, exclusives and first looks”.

It also happens to be the phonetic pronunciation of the sound the streaming platform makes when you log in to the service.

