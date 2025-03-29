Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Storm overflow spill data released by the Environment Agency has shown how many times wastewater flowed into waterways in Calderdale in 2024.

The data shows the spill counts and duration of spills recorded by Event Duration Monitors (EDM).

A total of 68,164 spill events were recorded across the Yorkshire Water network in 2024, and the average number of spills per storm overflow was 31.4.

This was 9,595 total discharges less than in 2023 (a 12 per cent reduction), and a 17 per cent reduction in the amount of time Yorkshire Water discharged to watercourses.

In Calderdale, some of the EDMs that recorded a high number of spills compared to the rest of the area included: the Hebble Lane Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO), which spilt 178 times for 2,744.25 hours into Hebble Brook; West Vale CSO, which spilt 177 times for 2,082.25 hours into Black Brook; Princess Bridge No 2 CSO near Hebden Bridge, which spilt 116 times for 1,168.5 hours into the River Calder; and the Eastwood Waste Water Treatment Works, near Todmorden, which spilt 138 times for 1,980.75 hours into the River Calder.

Yorkshire Water said the reduction in discharges in 2024 was as a result of both a drier year and investment into preventing discharges.

Nicola Shaw, CEO of Yorkshire Water, said: “We know overflows are operating more than we, or our customers, would like, but we’re pleased to begin to show progress on reducing storm overflow activity in our region.

“The reductions in discharges in 2024 resulted from both a drier year than 2023 and the hard work of our teams to deliver our £180m investment programme.”