Nicole Scherzinger has announced her engagement to boyfriend and rugby star Thom Evans. The former Scotland rugby player seemingly proposed whilst the couple enjoyed a holiday in Hawaii.

The couple shared the news of the engagement with their Instagram followers on Tuesday night (June 28). The pair announced the news alongside a photo of Thom proposing to Nicole.

In her caption, Nicole wrote: "I said yes". Whilst her fiancé Thom wrote in his caption:"My Ever After".

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans

The engagement comes after Nicole shared she had returned to her home state Hawaii with her followers earlier this week. She'd shared a number of images of herself enjoying some time at a beach, which seemed to suggest the couple’s engagement took place on the island.

Nicole and Thom, who are thought to have been together for three years, have been met with a range of supportive messages in the comment sections of their posts.

Thom’s older brother Max wrote: "Love you so much Sister Sugar [Nicole]. Overjoyed for you both, one heaven of a wedding".

Nicole’s friend and former Pussycat Doll member Kimberly Wyatt said: "I'm so happy for you! Congratulations to you both!".