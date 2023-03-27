Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour- how to get tickets

News you can trust since 1853
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are hitting the road this summer- here’s where in the UK you can see them

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis
Published 27th Mar 2023, 17:17 BST- 1 min read

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have today confirmed a huge UK tour. Along the way, they will be stopping at Hull, London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, and Glasgow, finishing in Liverpool on December 21.

The tour announcement follows the release of ‘Dead To The World, a new track taken from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ eagerly anticipated fourth studio album ‘Council Skies’, due for release June 2.

According to Noel, the epic ‘Dead To The World’ is “by some distance my favourite tune on the album. It has this film noir vibe. It’s not like anything else I’ve ever done before. It’s very melancholic, but I like that. I’m a Gemini – I’m as up as I am down, and the trick is to meet somewhere in the middle and turn that into music.”

The upcoming UK live run will mark Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ first UK shows since performing on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage in June 2022, delivering a career-spanning set to one of the weekend’s biggest crowds. The show was the culmination of a summer of acclaimed sold-out outdoor venues across the UK.

    Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 2023 UK Arena Tour Dates:

    • August 30          Hull Bonus Arena
    • December 14         London OVO Arena Wembley
    • December 15         Birmingham Utilita Arena
    • December 17         Cardiff International Arena
    • December 18        Leeds First Direct Arena
    • December 20        Glasgow OVO Hydro
    • December 21        Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
    Noel Gallagher is bringing his High Flying Birds to Sheffield for a major concert at the Don Valley Bowl.
    Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds - how to get tickets

    Tickets will be available for special pre-sale on Wednesday (March 29) for fans who pre-order the forthcoming new album, ‘Council Skies’, via the official Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Store and on general sale from 9am  on Friday (March 31). These arena dates follow an already busy summer schedule for the band playing a string of outdoor venues across the country. To find out more information, visit the Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds website. 

