Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk

Three people are in a critical condition following a plane crash on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called at 3.40pm after reports of a light aircraft crash at Langham airfield.

Norfolk Police said: "The three people who were on board the plane have been taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. They are in a critical but stable condition.

"Officers remain on scene and a cordon is in place. The Air Accident Investigation Branch have been informed."