Watch the moment a child bike instructor takes adults mountain biking – for the first time.

Dubbed the ‘Don’t Crash Course’ - the beginner's programme is designed to help newcomers overcome anxiety barriers and master the basics under the guidance of skilled five-year-old Bo Barnes and his pro mountain biker dad, Joe.

The grown-ups, aged 31-59, can be seen following the confident youth through an exhilarating biking trail in the scenic Bedgebury Forest in Kent, proving that age is no barrier to try something new.

They were also reminded not to worry about what they might look like, how they feel or fears around ‘fitting in’ and instead embrace the thrill of youthful excitement often lost as we get older.

It comes after a poll of 2,000 adults found 52 per cent admitted they aren’t very good at pushing themselves out of their comfort zones.

And one in three are scared of getting into a new sport as they don’t want to embarrass themselves, and as many as four in 10 believing they’re ‘too old’ to be a beginner.

Age is no barrier to try something new

The session was led by cyclewear brand Endura, to understand why anxiety in adults gets in the way of us experiencing new thrills at a later age.

NHS senior psychologist Dr Abdi Mohamed, who teamed with the brand, said: “The reason trying something new can be so daunting is often rooted in social anxieties – worries about not fitting in, lacking the right gear, or feeling too old or inexperienced.

“These anxieties can create significant barriers, making it difficult for individuals to take that first step towards new experiences.

“By adopting a positive mindset, the feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt can be significantly reduced.

“Overcoming the fear of the unknown is a critical step in building self-confidence, allowing individuals to embrace new challenges with a sense of belonging.

“This journey not only fosters personal growth but also opens the door to a more fulfilling and active lifestyle.”

The study also found more than a third (35 per cent) worry about hurting themselves is getting in the way of them trying out something new and exciting.

With scuba diving, surfing and mountain biking among the extreme sports they most want to try but don’t think they’ll ever get to do it.

But four in 10 wish they had the ‘no fear attitude’ they had when they were younger, but their social anxiety around trying new things has gotten worse as they’ve got older.

Anxieties can create significant barriers, making it difficult for individuals to take that first step towards new experiences - overcoming the fear of the unknown is a critical step in building self-confidence | Ben Stevens/PinPep

Overcoming anxieties

Other sports adults would like to get around to someday, although fear they never will, include snowboarding or hang gliding (14 per cent), while 12 per cent like the look of dashing down some rapids while whitewater rafting, even if they never do it.

Just over three in 10 (31 per cent) believe it’s easiest to try a new sport when you’re under 18, before you’re an adult.

And only three per cent believe it’s easiest to do this when you’re 35 or older, according to the OnePoll.com data.

As 34 per cent report their children are more open to taking risks than they are, as their parents – and 50 per cent say kids are more ‘brave’.

Noah Bernard, Endura’s SVP, added: “We want to break down the barriers that prevent us from riding, so that everybody can enjoy the euphoria of the ride.

“One such barrier is anxiety and self-doubt, but with sessions such as these, we hope to show more people out there that enjoying the full thrill of outdoors is well within reach, and that sometimes all you need is the right guidance and mindset.”

Top 20 extreme sports Brits would like to try out - but fear they never will:

Scuba diving Skydiving Surfing Paragliding Horse riding Rock climbing Snowboarding Hang gliding Sailing Windsurfing Whitewater rafting Mountain biking Martial arts Motocross Cross-country skiing Skateboarding Kite surfing Ice climbing Bouldering (i.e. climbing without ropes) Base jumping