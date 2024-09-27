Only 51% of Yorkshire retirees feel ready for a solo retirement adventure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A recent survey by Legal & General, which polled over 2,000 UK adults aged 55 and over, has revealed the travel aspirations of retirees across the UK, with a special focus on those in Yorkshire and the Humber. The findings highlight how retirees in the region are looking forward to new adventures, balancing their Wanderlust with thoughtful financial planning.

For many retirees in Yorkshire and the Humber, travel in retirement is about more than just visiting new places. According to the survey, 51% of respondents are most excited about taking a break from their daily routines, while 46% are eager to spend more time with loved ones. Additionally, 39% said that improving their mental wellbeing was a key motivation for travelling during their retirement years.

Confidence in solo travel among retirees is moderate, with just over half (51%) of respondents feeling comfortable with the idea of travelling alone in their retirement.

When it comes to financial planning for retirement travel, 54% of respondents from Yorkshire and the Humber said they have set or will set money aside for their trips. However, 26% admitted they had no plans to financially prepare for their travels. Money confidence varied, with just over half (52%) saying they had ‘carefully’ considered their finances, while 20% confessed that they had not given much thought to the financial aspects of their retirement travel.

In terms of dream destinations, 25% of retirees in the region are planning a long weekend in the UK, while 21% are looking forward to a beach holiday. These choices reflect a mix of local exploration and the desire to relax by the sea, both popular among retirees seeking a balance between adventure and relaxation.

The survey also explored the different travel personas of Yorkshire’s retirees. The largest group (29%) described themselves as ‘easy-going,’ preferring to take things as they come rather than planning in advance. A quarter (25%) identified as ‘planners,’ organising trips by booking flights, accommodation, and activities ahead of time. Meanwhile, 14% said they were ‘budgeters,’ focusing on finding the best deals and sticking to a set budget.

Overall, the findings suggest that while retirees in Yorkshire and the Humber are eager to explore new horizons, they are doing so with a blend of spontaneity, planning, and financial caution. Whether it's a weekend getaway or a longer beach holiday, these retirees are looking forward to making the most of their well-deserved freedom.

Lorna Shah, Managing Director, Legal & General Retail Retirement and CEO of Legal & General Home Finance:

“Planning for retirement is crucial not only for maintaining financial stability but also for enabling a fulfilling and enjoyable post-work life.

“As people phase into retirement, having a well-thought-out financial plan can make a significant difference. It provides the freedom to pursue long-held dreams, such as travelling to new destinations or engaging in much loved hobbies.

“At Legal & General, we have a range of different planning tools to help you financially prepare for your retirement such as the Retirement and Pension Income Calculator and a downloadable budget planner to see if your retirement plans are on track.”