Only 51% of Yorkshire retirees feel ready for a solo retirement adventure
For many retirees in Yorkshire and the Humber, travel in retirement is about more than just visiting new places. According to the survey, 51% of respondents are most excited about taking a break from their daily routines, while 46% are eager to spend more time with loved ones. Additionally, 39% said that improving their mental wellbeing was a key motivation for travelling during their retirement years.
Confidence in solo travel among retirees is moderate, with just over half (51%) of respondents feeling comfortable with the idea of travelling alone in their retirement.
When it comes to financial planning for retirement travel, 54% of respondents from Yorkshire and the Humber said they have set or will set money aside for their trips. However, 26% admitted they had no plans to financially prepare for their travels. Money confidence varied, with just over half (52%) saying they had ‘carefully’ considered their finances, while 20% confessed that they had not given much thought to the financial aspects of their retirement travel.
In terms of dream destinations, 25% of retirees in the region are planning a long weekend in the UK, while 21% are looking forward to a beach holiday. These choices reflect a mix of local exploration and the desire to relax by the sea, both popular among retirees seeking a balance between adventure and relaxation.
The survey also explored the different travel personas of Yorkshire’s retirees. The largest group (29%) described themselves as ‘easy-going,’ preferring to take things as they come rather than planning in advance. A quarter (25%) identified as ‘planners,’ organising trips by booking flights, accommodation, and activities ahead of time. Meanwhile, 14% said they were ‘budgeters,’ focusing on finding the best deals and sticking to a set budget.
Overall, the findings suggest that while retirees in Yorkshire and the Humber are eager to explore new horizons, they are doing so with a blend of spontaneity, planning, and financial caution. Whether it's a weekend getaway or a longer beach holiday, these retirees are looking forward to making the most of their well-deserved freedom.
Lorna Shah, Managing Director, Legal & General Retail Retirement and CEO of Legal & General Home Finance:
“Planning for retirement is crucial not only for maintaining financial stability but also for enabling a fulfilling and enjoyable post-work life.
“As people phase into retirement, having a well-thought-out financial plan can make a significant difference. It provides the freedom to pursue long-held dreams, such as travelling to new destinations or engaging in much loved hobbies.
“At Legal & General, we have a range of different planning tools to help you financially prepare for your retirement such as the Retirement and Pension Income Calculator and a downloadable budget planner to see if your retirement plans are on track.”
