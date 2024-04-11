Over 7,000 weddings are due to clash with England games this summer

The biggest clash for couples tying the knot is when the English team faces Denmark on Thursday 20th June in the group stage of the European competition.

Statistician Ed Jefferson analysed government data to determine the number of weddings held on each potential match day for England during the team's summer football matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He identified the days with the highest wedding frequencies in previous years when England played matches.

Ed summed up these days to calculate the total number of weddings that could coincide with England's matches in their upcoming competition, as part of Snickers' offer to one lucky couple to win a football screening room if their wedding lands on the same day as a key England game.

It comes after a poll of 2,000 footy fans, commissioned by Snickers, found 80 per cent of couples getting married this summer are already worried their wedding might clash with an England match.

Booking a wedding on a key matchday was cited as one of the biggest ‘own goals’ possible, along with leaving the tickets at home when arriving at the stadium (41 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others included leaving early because they think their team has lost only for them to equalise (35 per cent) and missing a goal to get food (34 per cent).

The research found 27 per cent of British football fans admit they would secretly watch a game during a wedding and 41 per cent would constantly check the score on their phones.

Just over one in 10 (13 per cent) would even sneak away from a wedding to the pub to not miss a match minute, with 13 per cent encouraging the couple to show the game at the wedding.

Kerry Cavanaugh, from Snickers, said: “We all know that feeling of scoring an own goal, that moment of realisation when you’ve turned up at the wrong grounds or when you hear crowds cheering at a goal just as you’ve nipped to get a hot dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why, this summer we are helping the out the nation’s fans by offering brides and grooms, whose wedding falls on an England game day, to win the ultimate screening room and avoid scoring an own goal on their big day.”

Top 10 football own goals